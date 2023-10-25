This university president took a firm stance against the Hamas massacre early on

Universities across the country are facing backlash for failure to support Jewish students in the face of anti-Semitic activism. University of Georgia president Jere Morehead is one university leader who has taken a firm, early stance in support of Jewish students and against Hamas in the wake of the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

In the days following the attack, Morehead met with the university’s Hillel group “to extend my sympathy, concern, and assurance to our Jewish community that we stand together in the wake of the recent atrocities in Israel.”

In a Oct. 13 statement, Morehead said he was “outraged and deeply saddened by the terrorist acts perpetrated against innocent civilians in Israel.”

”This is a dark and difficult moment for our campus, for our nation, for our world—and especially for our Jewish friends and colleagues, who are understandably feeling unsure and unsafe in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy,” he added.”