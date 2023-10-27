College students fear anti-Semitism on their campuses





Campus Reform Correspondents Michael Duke (Fordham University) and Jeremy Li (Rutgers University) joined Fox Business on Thursday to discuss their concerns over rising anti-Semitism on campuses.

”It’s really disappointing to see Rutgers administrators and administrators across a lot of other campuses...that we’re not getting a stronger message coming out,” Li said.

Li blamed weak campus leadership for the spread of pro-Hamas activism on campuses.

Duke cited “what’s taught in academia” as one of the top factors he sees fueling anti-Semitism on campuses.

”Simply put, administrators and professors, they’re teaching students what to think not how to think,” he said.