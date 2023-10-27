Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: Pro-Palestine protester with belt punches reported Jewish student

The pro-Palestinian protester can be seen brandishing a dark belt, grasping the object with both hands like a whip.

Trending
1
WATCH: Students attempt to burn Israeli flag in truckbed before attack against pro-Isra…
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
2
EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Tennessee students trained to obtain unauthorized pills from India for…
By Emma Arns '26
3
THE SCROLL: UMass police arrest dozens of students shouting 'INTIFADA REVOLUTION'
By Campus Reform 
4
Harvard hosts record number of pro-Hamas rallies in one week: report
By Spencer Dalke  
5
College students fear anti-Semitism on their campuses
By Campus Reform 
6
While universities refuse to fire anti-Semites, the private sector holds them accountable
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
Campus Reform
October 27, 2023, 8:20 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.  

The X account StopAntisemitism posted a video Thursday showing a pro-Palestine protester hitting a reported Tulane University student with an Israeli flag draped over him. 

The account identifies the punched individual as a Jewish student. 

The pro-Palestinian protester can be seen brandishing a dark belt, grasping the object with both hands like a whip.

Tulane University is a private institution located in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Campus Reform continues to track anti-Semitism on college campuses and report on pro-Hamas activism. 

Share this article

More articles like this