Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

THE SCROLL: UMass police arrest dozens of students shouting 'INTIFADA REVOLUTION'

In one video, students can be heard shouting 'There is only one solution: Intifada Revolution.'

Trending
1
WATCH: Students attempt to burn Israeli flag in truckbed before attack against pro-Isra…
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
2
EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Tennessee students trained to obtain unauthorized pills from India for…
By Emma Arns '26
3
Harvard hosts record number of pro-Hamas rallies in one week: report
By Spencer Dalke  
4
College students fear anti-Semitism on their campuses
By Campus Reform 
5
THE SCROLL: Pro-Palestine protester with belt punches reported Jewish student
By Campus Reform 
6
While universities refuse to fire anti-Semites, the private sector holds them accountable
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
Campus Reform
October 27, 2023, 11:38 am ET

”The Scroll” is Campus Reform’s serial coverage of social media postings and debates that relate to liberal bias in higher education.  

Video journalist Kassy Dillon posted videos Thursday night showing campus police arresting multiple anti-Israel protesters at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. 

”57 anti-Israel students were arrested last night at UMass Amherst after occupying the administration building,” Dillon, a former Campus Reform Correspondent, wrote. 

Dillon’s thread contains 20 short video clips documenting individual arrests. The protesting students appear to spend as much time verbally attacking the police as they do criticizing Israel. 

In one video, students can be heard shouting  ’There is only one solution: Intifada Revolution.’ 

The mob also chanted “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” 

Dillon’s videos also document students shouting their names while being arrested. 


Share this article

More articles like this