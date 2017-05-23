VIDEO: Linda Sarsour mocks student for questioning FGM tweet

At a recent Dartmouth College event, Linda Sarsour deflected a question about her professed desire to mutilate the genitalia of her political opponents by mocking the questioner for being a “young white man.”

As seen in video footage posted on Twitter, male student attending the May 12 event had asked Sarsour to address a tweet she sent several years ago in which she attacks two prominent critics of female genital mutilation (FGM) and expresses a desire to “take their vaginas away.”

“I wish I could take their vaginas away - they don't deserve to be women.”

After a long pause, Sarsour disregards the question and points out that the student is a “young white man” and is not impacted by the discussion, noting that “this is an event organized by an Asian American” and asking why the student is even present at the discussion, complaining that he “is not directly impacted by any of the issues that I mentioned.”

Sarsour even tries to say that the tweet was “a copy-and-paste that [the student] got from a right wing blog”, and accuses the student of “never going to my Twitter to see if [the tweet] was actually there.”

Although Sarsour has since deleted the tweet, an archived version remains available online, revealing the uncouth content of the post.

“Brigitte Gabriel= Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She's asking 4 an a$$ whippin',” Sarsour wrote. “I wish I could take their vaginas away - they don't deserve to be women.”

Sarsour eventually acknowledged the tweet, but defended it as a youthful indiscretion.

“I was in my twenties when was that? 2011?” she states with an air of dismissiveness. “People say stupid shit sometimes, right?”

