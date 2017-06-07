Student org says House GOP should be 'guillotined'

The University of Georgia’s “Young Democratic Socialists” club recently suggested that House Republicans should be “guillotined.”

In response to a story initially reported on by Campus Reform, in which an Art Institute of Washington professor claimed that Republicans “should be lined up and shot” for their passage of the Obamacare-replacement bill, the Young Democratic Socialists suggested that they should instead be “guillotined.”

"We want to build a community of friendship and support for passionate and conscientious students."

“This is absolutely outrageous,” the group tweeted sarcastically, linking to the aforementioned story. "House Republicans should NOT be shot! They should be guillotined.”

When one commenter jokingly pointed out that the guillotine would actually be “the more humane thing to do,” the student organization replied by noting that “if that’s the case, then maybe [it] should reconsider.”

Meanwhile, the cover photo for the group’s Twitter account is a depiction of a beheading from the French Revolution, with a speech bubble protruding from the head that states “so much for the tolerant left.”

The Young Democratic Socialist organization is, notably, listed as a registered student group, describing its mission as one of training, empowering, and organizing “youth to run effective campaigns that result in tangible social and political victories and that develop leaders for the socialist movement.”

Campus Reform reached out to both the Young Democratic Socialists and the school’s Student Government Association, which is responsible for approving students organizations, but did not receive responses in time for publication.

