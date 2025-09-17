Student body president of St. Bonaventure appears to smile while celebrating Kirk’s public murder

The president of the student government association at St. Bonaventure University in St. Bonaventure, New York appears to have shared a beatific selfie on social media which celebrates the public assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The post, allegedly from Emma Gavazzi’s Snapchat story, has circulated on Facebook with many calling on St. Bonaventure University to remove Gavazzi as student body president and expel her.

Ryan McCombs, the vice president of St. Bonaventure College Republicans, told Campus Reform that “Failure to expel Gavazzi and ban her from St. Bonaventure’s campus would be a decisive forfeiture of our moral authority in the public eye and, more importantly, in the eyes of God.”

McCombs said that no action short of expulsion can answer to the “scandal and heartbreak” that Gavazzi has ignited among the student body she represents.

“Rather than representing students, Gavazzi actually increased fear, anxiety, and depression on our campus with her careless, abhorrent words,” McCombs concluded in his exclusive statement to Campus Reform.

Gavazzi has been honored with a “Bonaventure Values Award.” She received the “Integrity” award in 2024, which is “presented in recognition of the student who accepts responsibility for their actions and whose relationships are based on respect for the dignity of others, honesty, and transparency.”

According to an online biography, Gavazzi is a member of the Franciscan Center for Social Concern, an organization whose mission is to “welcome all members of the university community who have a yearning for justice and peace, respect for life, and a deep reverence for creation.”

In a statement made to the members of the St. Bonaventure community, President Jeff Gingerich said that the university is “well aware” of Gavazzi’s comments and has begun a “formal review” of the matter, which it considers to be antithetical to the university’s beliefs.

“We have spoken with the student several times to help the student understand the gravity of the situation and let them know how seriously the university is taking this,” Gingerich said. Disciplinary action against Gavazzi remains in consideration.

“It’s important for students to know they have a voice, and [SGA] is the voice of the students,” said Katie O’Brien, a former Vice President for Student Affairs, about the intended mission of the St. Bonaventure Student Government Association.

Noah Mruk, another student at St. Bonaventure, told Campus Reform that he finds it “unfortunate” that some people outside of the SBU community might see Gavazzi’s comments as sentiments that represent student opinion on campus, which is “farthest from the truth.”

”As a community we disagree with her statement,” Mruk told Campus Reform. “As of right now I find it disappointing that she has yet to receive any form of consequence.”

Among the most liked comments on Facebook under a repost of Gavazzi’s image by Vonvon is Joan Moskal-Furman’s comment that this is “Not just part of the problem” but “the whole problem.”

The repost has also been shared by Alex Stone, with popular comments including one by Andrew McCarthy, a senior advisor at the Department of Homeland Security, who says “Thanks for this, Alex. I’ll assure she’s jobless for the next decade.”

Campus Reform has reached out to St. Bonaventure University for comment. This article will be changed to reflect current updates.