UT Austin condemns pro-Palestine protestors: ‘We will not tolerate harassment’

Pro-Palestine students started several protests at the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) which were condemned by university administration.

On Dec. 6, several students coordinated a walkout from a talk in which a speaker was just starting to give their presentation in order to express solidarity with Palestinians, according to NBC affiliate KXAN.



A member of the Palestine Solidarity Committee, Ammer Qaddumi, said: “We stood up and started chanting and police escorted us out,” as KXAN wrote.



According to the University, two days later on Dec. 8 pro-Palestinian students made their way into a private office space, blocked a University official from leaving the office, and held a disruptive protest on campus, as KXAN reported.



UT Austin posted a statement on Dec. 13 in response to the protests: “Protesters crossed the line of acceptable behavior and violated University rules multiple times last week. We will not tolerate disruptions to the teaching and research activities of our students, faculty, and staff; our campus; or events.”



The University concluded its official statement by declaring: “Actions taken toward a University leader on Friday stem from intentionally false narratives and a coordinated disinformation campaign. We will protect speech, but we will not tolerate harassment, disruption, and dishonesty.”



A member of the Palestine Solidarity Committee said in a statement regarding the incidents that the organization takes a “hardline stance against antisemitism in any form,” yet continued to describe the protests as “speaking out” against “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing,” according to ABC affiliate WPDE.



“We are investigating and will punish those found to violate our rules, policies, or the law,” the University announced in its statement.



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Texas at Austin and the Palestine Solidarity Committee for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.



