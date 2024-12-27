2024: 5 Anti-American protests on college campuses 

In 2024, leftist students continued their demonstrations against Israel’s military actions in response to deadly terrorist attacks from Hamas. Campus activism frequently took on anti-American connotations as well. Here are five examples.

1. Guns, pro-terrorist signs and messages found at SJP leaders’ residence

Police officers found firearms and pro-terrorist signs in the home of two members of Students for Justice for Palestine (SJP) who attend George Mason University in Virginia.

Law enforcement officers discovered guns, flags from the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah, and signs with messages such as “death to America” and “death to Jews,” according to The Washington Free Beacon.

2. Columbia University anti-Israel activists mock Veterans Day, proclaim a ‘Martyrs Day’ instead

A Columbia University anti-Israel student group celebrated a “Martyrs Day” on Monday in an attempt to replace Veterans Day.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD) announced: “Veterans Day (November 11) is an American holiday to honor the patriotism, love of country, and sacrifice of veterans. THIS WON’T STAND!”

3. ‘UNHINGED,’ ‘MALICIOUS’: Vandal leaves dog excrement on 9/11 display at Gettysburg College

A vandal at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania recently left a bag of dog excrement near the middle of an American flag display on campus commemorating those who died during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

A lawn sign from was also taken from the display, which was set up by Gettysburg College’s Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter. It’s unclear if the same individual also stole the signage.

4. Anti-Israel activists vandalize Ben Franklin statue at UPenn, call it ‘symbol of imperial violence and colonialism’

Anti-Israel activists at the University of Pennsylvania vandalized the Benjamin Franklin statue on campus to protest against the school’s connections to the Jewish state.

The group Up Against the Occupation, or (u)PAO, posted pictures to Instagram on Thursday showing a statue of the American Founder doused in red paint. The group called the statue “a symbol of imperial violence and colonialism.”

5. ’LONG LIVE THE INTIFADA’: UNC SJP attacks US on July 4, mocks ‘Star Spangled Banner’

The University of North Carolina’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine shared photos allegedly showing Israeli military actions in Gaza, featuring words from the Star Spangled Banner to attack the U.S. and Israel on Independence Day.

In the July 4 Instagram post, the lyrics from the national anthem were superimposed over photos that allegedly showed Israel’s 2009 military action against the terrorist group, Hamas.