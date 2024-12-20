2024: 5 crazy exclusive videos

In 2024, Campus Reform obtained a number of videos — some outrageous, others just odd — capturing the peculiarities of the left’s student-activist culture. Here are five examples.

1. University of South Carolina student eats Constitution in front of TPUSA display

A student recently approached a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) display at the University of South Carolina and started eating one of the student group’s paper U.S. Constitutions, in addition to biting a metal button pin.

In footage obtained by Campus Reform from Nov. 20, the individual began the incident by biting into a paper Constitution right in front of the conservative students at the TPUSA table.

2. UMich undergrads threatened, endured ethnic slurs as they thwarted anti-Israel student orgs budget

Imagine sitting in a room right next to a group of enraged jeering protesters, being called a “colonialist Mexican” in addition to a “Zionist piece of s**t” for supporting a student government budget that funds campus organizations and opposing one that would give nearly $500,000 to a controversial university in the West Bank.

That’s what happened Tuesday night to one male junior during the University of Michigan’s Central Student Government’s (CSG) budget vote.

3. ‘You absolutely can’ identify as a cat: Soda-wielding Alabama student goes on insane rant about transgenderism

A pro-trans student recently defaced a display made by conservative students on the University of Alabama Campus. After pouring a ‘Dr. Pibb’ on the group’s event advertisement, the student engaged in debate, claiming that it is ‘absolutely’ possible to ‘identify as a cat.’

Kieghan Nangle, President of Young Women for America (YWA) at the University of Alabama and Campus Reform correspondent, and a colleague wrote a chalk sign at the University campus on Feb. 13 advertising an event involving Riley Gaines, an action which seemingly angered a pro-trans student who intentionally spilled a drink over the sign.

4. Leftist ‘pirate’ disrupts pro-life display at University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Activists at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UTK) disrupted a pro-life event hosted by the College Republicans. The activists were led by a prominent campus activist who dresses as a pirate and is often referred to as “Pirate Nick.”

UTK’s College Republicans hosted the group Center for Bio-Ethical Reform (CBR), which set up an exhibit on campus showing the graphic consequences of abortion from Oct. 28-29.

5. UNC Greensboro official shuts down YAL tabling at campus

Daniel Purcell, Eastern North Carolina Field Representative for the Leadership Institute and alumnus of the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, was tabling for YAL at the school along with student Desiree Di Gerolamo and alumna Quinn Whittington when a university official confronted them and insisted they move.

In a statement to Campus Reform summarizing the occurrence, Purcell said: “I was tabling with the Young Americans For Liberty State Chair Quinn Whittington and a student named Desiree Di Gerolamo. After about 30 minutes of setting up and tabling a woman approached us with a security guard. Asking us to shut down. I tried to get words in but the woman kept interrupting me and would not let me speak so I asked to see an administrator. Her behavior was rude [and] abrasive.”