2024: 5 higher ed lawsuits from this year

In 2024, America’s colleges and universities found themselves embroiled in numerous controversies — here are five that got lawyers involved.

1. Catholic University settles $2 million lawsuit over COVID-19 tuition refunds

Catholic University of America (CUA) has reached a settlement for $2 million in a class-action lawsuit filed by Haley Gustavson, seeking tuition refunds on behalf of students for Spring 2020 tuition and fees.

The agreement was approved in September and covers CUA graduate and undergraduate students who were enrolled at the school during the Spring 2020 semester.

2. Catholic University joins lawsuit against Biden admin over latest abortion regulation

The Catholic University of America (CUA) in Washington, D.C., has joined a lawsuit with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in challenging a federal regulation requiring employers to provide abortion accommodations.

The federal act, known as the “Pregnant Workers Fairness Act,” was passed in June 2023, but was recently interpreted to include abortion protections by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in April.

3. NYU settles lawsuit with Jewish students, reasserts ‘vigorous efforts’ to fight anti-Semitism

New York University settled an anti-discrimination lawsuit that was filed by Jewish students who had alleged that the university administration allowed rampant anti-Semitism on its campus to go unchecked in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel.

The parties announced in a joint statement on July 9 that, through the settlement, NYU has “committed to take groundbreaking measures to address antisemitism, including in the wake of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attack and ensuing violence in the Middle East.”

4. Columbia students file lawsuit against ‘Squad’ members who supported anti-Israel encampment

Several members of the left-wing “Squad” were hit with a class-action lawsuit for supporting the anti-Israel encampment at Columbia University during the spring semester.

The New York Post reported that five anonymous students filed the lawsuit, accusing Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Ilhan Omar (D-NY) of “inciting and encouraging” protesters at the Columbia University encampment.

5. Lawsuit accuses Southwest Airlines of discriminatory program ‘ONLY for Hispanic students’

A nonprofit is taking legal action against a major airline company for its alleged discriminatory program that only aids Hispanic students.

On May 20, the American Alliance for Equal Rights (AAER) filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines in the U.S. District Court in Dallas, raising concerns that the airline’s “¡Lánzate! Travel Award Program” violates the Civil Rights Acts of 1866 and 1964.