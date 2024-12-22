2024: 5 universities that went neutral

Following a year in which many institutions came under severe criticism for their responses to controversial issues and related campus protests, universities increasingly adopted policies of ‘neutrality’ in 2024. Here are five examples.

1. Dartmouth implements policy of ‘Institutional Restraint’

Dartmouth College has joined the growing list of elite universities to enact institutional neutrality protocols.

While Dartmouth leaders are allowed to issue remarks on topics, the school advises that they should note that they are doing so in an “individual capacity” and need to provide a disclaimer that they do not represent the entire Dartmouth community.

2. Michigan State issues institutional neutrality, ‘thoughtful restraint’ guidelines

Michigan State University has taken a major step toward implementing institutional neutrality.

On Wednesday, the university released guidelines concerning institutional neutrality and “thoughtful restraint.”

3. University System of Georgia curbs DEI, adopts institutional neutrality, strengthens First Amendment rights in new changes

The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents has adopted a swath of changes to fight back against Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ideology and to strengthen academic integrity across its campuses.

Although the university system’s individual employees are “encouraged to exercise their First Amendment rights,” the University System of Georgia’s schools will no longer be allowed to comment institutionally on potentially controversial issues, with the new policy stating: “USG institutions shall remain neutral on social and political issues unless such an issue is directly related to the institution’s core mission.”

4. Yale becomes latest university to adopt institutional neutrality policy

Yale University has become the latest school to adopt institutional neutrality, meaning that the Ivy League university’s leaders won’t comment on potentially controversial hot-button issues “except in rare cases.”

Specifically, the Committee writes that Yale’s leaders “should refrain from issuing statements concerning matters of public, social, or political significance, except in rare cases.”

5. UPenn adopts official institutional neutrality following turbulent period of anti-Israel protests

The University of Pennsylvania will no longer officially comment as an institution on potentially hot button controversial topics, Interim President J. Larry Jameson recently announced.

The announcement, titled “The Words that Guide Us,” was made on Sept. 10 in an email to UPenn students and faculty. Jameson told the community that the school is “introducing two new institutional positions: a statement of University Values and a statement Upholding Academic Independence.”