Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

3 still-employed university employees showed their pro-Hamas colors in 2023

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, many American college professors expressed support, not only for Palestine, but for Hamas itself, violence against Israelis, and even violence against American Jews.

Trending
1
Presbyterian college cancels 'BDSM 101' event led by pro-LGBT chaplain
By Emma Arns '26
2
Photos show mostly empty seats for Dylan Mulvaney event at Penn State
By Campus Reform 
3
Suspended anti-Israel groups still operating on Columbia campus, Jewish students claim
By Patrick  McDonald '26
4
NYU promotes pronoun website that recommends gender-neutral terms like 'Crotch Goblins'
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
5
Most young Americans believe Jews 'should be treated as oppressors' and Israel should b…
By Campus Reform 
6
IN THE NEWS: Transgender volleyball player may become the first male to receive women's…
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
December 20, 2023, 6:49 am ET

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel, many American college professors expressed support, not only for Palestine, but for Hamas itself, violence against Israelis, and even violence against American Jews.

The following professors are still employed at their universities after having expressed such opinions. 


1. Columbia prof who called Hamas ‘awesome’ in ‘Electronic Intifada’ article faces petition for removal

As of Monday, 40,967 have signed an online petition to remove pro-Hamas Professor Joseph Massad from his position at Columbia University’s Department of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies (MESAAS). 

Massad called the terrorist attack “awesome” and “stunning” in his Oct. 8 piece for the online publication The Electronic Intifada. 



2. Professor’s pro-Hamas tweet aligns with academic focus on Israel criticism, terrorist ‘rights’

University of California, Santa Barbara professor Lisa Hajjar recently tweeted an image that suggested support for attacks on Israel.

The image, posted to Hajjar’s now private X account, is an artist’s depiction of a bulldozer plowing through a border fence waving a Palestinian flag.



3. UPDATE: UC Davis prof ‘still employed’ after threatening Jewish journalists with death, home invasion, kidnapping

A University of California Davis assistant professor threatened ‘zionist journalists’ in a social media post that implied threats of murder, home invasion, and kidnapping.

‘one group of ppl we have easy access to in the US is all these zionist journalists who spread propaganda & misinformation ,” assistant professor of American Studies Jemma Decristo posted to X. “they have houses w addresses, kids in school”

‘they can fear their bosses, but they should fear us more 🔪🪓🩸🩸🩸”

Share this article

More articles like this