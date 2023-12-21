4 times Americans supported Hamas in 2023

American students, professors, and leftists are no friends of Jews or pro-Israel individuals.

1. THE SCROLL: New anti-Jew developments emerge at George Washington University

On Wednesday, StopAntiSemitism confirmed the identity of one of the students who projected “Glory to the Martyrs” on the GWU library. Campus Reform reported on the Oct. 24 incident, which resulted in a police confrontation between officers and the group of students. Lance Lokas was one of the students, according to StopAntisemitism.





2. WATCH: Campus Reform went to the DC pro-Palestine rally. Activists tried to get us arrested.

Campus Reform Student Reporter William Biagini went to Saturday’s March for Palestine to film the rally. Angry protesters tried to get police to arrest Biagini for documenting the event as a journalist.





3. UPDATED: These Columbia professors think Hamas has a ‘right to resist’

Campus Reform reported Monday morning on a letter signed by dozens of Columbia University professors that claims Hamas had a “right to resist” when it killed, raped, burned, beheaded, tortured, and mutilated over 1,400 Israeli civilians.





4. UPDATE: ‘Black Radical’ prof who called Hamas killings ‘exhilarating’ now on leave from Cornell

On Saturday, the Cornell Review announced that Professor Russell Rickford “has taken a leave of absence” from his position at Cornell University. The media relations department for the school told the Cornell Review that Rickford had been the one to request the leave and receive approval from the university.



