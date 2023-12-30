Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

5 notable campus conservative speaker events in 2023

Police came to the scene as NCF graduates and parents aggressively disrupted former Trump advisor Scott Atlas’ commencement speech.

When former Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on April 26, he was met with passionate student protests.

Trending
1
4 times universities restricted free speech in 2023
By Campus Reform 
2
5 worst college social media posts of 2023
By Campus Reform 
3
5 times Campus Reform Correspondents appeared on TV in 2023
By Campus Reform 
4
Prof who denies Hamas raped Israelis NOT selected for top DEI role
By Brendan  McDonald '25
5
Top 5 Riley Gaines moments of 2023
By Campus Reform 
6
Federal government investigates UNC, GMU over anti-Semitism allegations
By Austin Browne  '24
Campus Reform
December 30, 2023, 8:00 am ET


Throughout the year, there have been many conservative speaker events on college campuses nationwide. Many have had successful turnouts, while others have ended up gathering the attention of student protestors. 

Campus Reform has compiled a list of 5 conservative speaker events from 2023.


1. A look at how students around the country celebrated ‘Real Women’s Day’

 After swimmer Riley Gaines declared October 10 to be Real Women’s Day, several student groups celebrated. 

Riley Gaines designated October 10, or 10/10, as Real Women’s Day due to the Roman numerals for the date being X/X, referencing women having XX sex chromosomes. Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain also introduced a resolution to make the day official.


2. Leftist students attempt to disrupt Olivia Krolczyk speaking event

Students at Florida State University (FSU) recently attempted to disrupt a speaking event by Olivia Krolczyk—a conservative student who went viral on TikTok earlier this year for failing an assignment after writing “biological women.”  


3. UNC Chapel Hill students protest Mike Pence

When former Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on April 26, he was met with passionate student protests. The speaking event was titled “Saving America from the Woke Left.”

The UNC College Republicans and the Young America’s Foundation sponsored the event, according to student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel, and the UNC Young Democrats organized the protest.


4. New College of Florida students yell ‘go f*ck yourself’ at conservative commencement speaker

Protests erupted during Scott Atlas’ commencement speech at the New College of Florida (NCF) graduation ceremony.

Atlas is a well-known conservative and served as a Special Advisor to former President Donald Trump.


5. Trans activists aim to shut down Cabot Phillips, Michael Knowles, and ‘Save Women’s Sports Events’ at Pitt

Three upcoming conservative events at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) are being challenged by petitioners seeking to ban them.

Under Pitt’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter, Cabot Phillips, former Campus Reform Editor in Chief and current member of The Daily Wire news team, will be speaking on Mar. 24 at an event called “Everything the Media Won’t Tell You.”

Share this article

More articles like this