5 notable campus conservative speaker events in 2023





Throughout the year, there have been many conservative speaker events on college campuses nationwide. Many have had successful turnouts, while others have ended up gathering the attention of student protestors.

Campus Reform has compiled a list of 5 conservative speaker events from 2023.





1. A look at how students around the country celebrated ‘Real Women’s Day’

After swimmer Riley Gaines declared October 10 to be Real Women’s Day, several student groups celebrated.

Riley Gaines designated October 10, or 10/10, as Real Women’s Day due to the Roman numerals for the date being X/X, referencing women having XX sex chromosomes. Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain also introduced a resolution to make the day official.





2. Leftist students attempt to disrupt Olivia Krolczyk speaking event

Students at Florida State University (FSU) recently attempted to disrupt a speaking event by Olivia Krolczyk—a conservative student who went viral on TikTok earlier this year for failing an assignment after writing “biological women.”





3. UNC Chapel Hill students protest Mike Pence

When former Vice President Mike Pence arrived at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on April 26, he was met with passionate student protests. The speaking event was titled “Saving America from the Woke Left.”

The UNC College Republicans and the Young America’s Foundation sponsored the event, according to student newspaper The Daily Tar Heel, and the UNC Young Democrats organized the protest.





4. New College of Florida students yell ‘go f*ck yourself’ at conservative commencement speaker

Protests erupted during Scott Atlas’ commencement speech at the New College of Florida (NCF) graduation ceremony.

Atlas is a well-known conservative and served as a Special Advisor to former President Donald Trump.





5. Trans activists aim to shut down Cabot Phillips, Michael Knowles, and ‘Save Women’s Sports Events’ at Pitt

Three upcoming conservative events at the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) are being challenged by petitioners seeking to ban them.

Under Pitt’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapter, Cabot Phillips, former Campus Reform Editor in Chief and current member of The Daily Wire news team, will be speaking on Mar. 24 at an event called “Everything the Media Won’t Tell You.”