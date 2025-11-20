5 times deranged leftists attacked conservative campus tables

Since the assassination of Turning Point co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in September, the organization has seen an explosion of interest from conservative students nationwide. However, that increased engagement has brought violence and harassment from liberal students.

Campus Reform has compiled five instances of liberals attacking conservative activism tables on college and university campuses.

Leftist OSU student attacks YAF table, school confirms investigation

A student who identified himself as “No” approached a Young America’s Foundation table at Oklahoma State University and scattered its contents across the school’s lawn. The students hosting the table pushed back, saying, “This is our property, and you are once again stealing it and littering,” and also told the student he was attempting a “heckler’s veto.”

The student claimed, “Freedom of speech means you have the right to say whatever you want, and I have the right to tell you to f*** off,” before leaving. The YAF chapter confirmed in a social media post that it is pursuing charges against the perpetrator.

UNM student arrested for attempted theft at TPUSA table also celebrated murder of Charlie Kirk

A student at the University of New Mexico was caught on camera telling Turning Point USA students at a campus table, “Nah you’re doing the Kirk bull****. Kirk got shot in the neck for a reason.”

He then attempted to steal two signs belonging to the chapter before being stopped by one of the members. Shortly after, he was detained by UNM police and taken into custody.

Another video from the same tabling event shows a leftist repeatedly screaming “F*** you, fascist” in one of the chapter member’s faces.

Student arrested and charged after wrecking TPUSA and YAF tables

A cross-dressing student was caught in two separate videos attacking conservative student groups’ tables. The first incident occurred ahead of a Young America’s Foundation event featuring Cabot Phillips. The student, identified as Justin Pham, approached the table before flipping it over and giving the middle finger to the organizers.

Pham then approached a Turning Point USA table just over a week later and turned that table over after being offered a hot chocolate by the chapter members.

Following both incidents, Pham was arrested and booked in jail on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and harassment. He was released without bond, issued no-contact orders, and will face trial next March.

University of Oklahoma student appears to assault TPUSA member, others kick or remove yard signs

A chapter of Turning Point USA was targeted by multiple students while hosting a table advertising a Steven Crowder event at the University of Oklahoma. Multiple videos showed students kicking over and trampling the group’s yard signs. When confronted about their actions, students replied with comments such as “Because I think Steven Crowder is an a******” and “F*** you b****. Get the f*** out of my face.” One of the students also swung at the cameraman when approached.

Another student was caught attempting to steal the chapter’s signs, which he justified as an expression of free speech. No known charges have been filed against any of the individuals involved.

Fired ISU teaching assistant who flipped TPUSA table arrested again for alleged threats against Trump

Derek Lopez, a teaching assistant and graduate student at Illinois State University, was arrested for flipping a Turning Point USA table on campus. The video shows the individual ask, “Well, you know, Jesus did it, so you know I gotta do it, right?” before upturning the display. Lopez was fired by the university following the incident, but his troubles did not end there.

Shortly after the incident on campus, Lopez was arrested by the El Paso Police Department and FBI for threats he made online against Donald Trump. He had made several posts threatening violence, including a video in which he pointed a gun at a photo of Trump. Lopez faces federal charges and a potential five-year sentence if convicted.