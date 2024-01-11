91% of small business owners say colleges are giving students 'unrealistic expectations' for life after graduation: Survey

An alarming number of small business owners are concerned that American colleges and universities are creating far-fetched expectations for graduates as they transition into the workforce, according to a new survey.

The Freedom Economy Index, a project of Red Balloon and PublicSquare, surveyed over 70,000 small business owners and found that 91% of respondents are concerned that “educational institutions are fostering unrealistic expectations among students regarding post-graduation and professional life.”

Small business owners who responded to the survey reported that ”salary levels,” “amount of work hours required,” and the “difficulty of work to be performed” were among the top three challenges that college graduates face when entering the workforce.

63% of respondents said that college graduates often have “unrealistic expectations on salary levels.” 62% reported that graduates have a hard time adjusting to the hours of work required for the job, and 50% said that graduates “have wrong expectations about the difficulty of work to be performed.”

