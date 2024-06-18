Adams laments 'radicalizing' of college students at Jewish heritage event

The mayor of America’s largest city has declared that young Americans are being “radicalized” by colleges and universities.

Eric Adams, mayor of New York City, made the observation during his remarks at the Jewish Heritage Reception celebration on May 29 in Manhattan.

“[R]ight on our college campuses we’re radicalizing our children, not only to hate Jewish people, but to hate the country that they’re educated in in the first place,” Adams said. “The real tragedy of this is that how many good people are remaining silent because they’re afraid of being canceled?”

Adams also pointed out the lack of patriotism among younger generations of Americans. He specifically referenced a study that found that only 18 percent of Americans aged 18-34 are “extremely proud to be American.”

“When you think about the fact that only 18 percent of young people between the age of 18 and 34 love America, only 18 percent,” he said. “That is a question that we’re asking, who’s coming through the pipeline? Who’s going to wear the Navy uniform, the Army uniform? Who’s going to be our soldiers, our National Guards? Who’s going to say they love America?”

Also speaking at the event was Montana Tucker, a Jewish singer and social media influencer who, in her words, uses her “platform to stand up for Jews, combat antisemitism, all forms of hate, and continue to call for release of the hostages.”

Adams praised Tucker, saying, “Montana is really an inspiration to young people as young people are trying to find their ways. Instead of being radicalized with hate, she’s showing them how to be influencers against the tolerance and the love that we should be sharing.”

This is not the first time that the mayor has been critical of radicalization on college campuses. Adams has previously accused outsiders of stoking unrest in the midst of campus protests.

”Young people are being influenced by those who are professionals at radicalizing our children,” Adams said following the large pro-Hamas encampment at Columbia University in May.

Campus Reform has contacted Mayor Eric Adams for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.