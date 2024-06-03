Anti-Israel protesters burn UC Berkeley police vehicle with 'incendiary device' in 'retaliation' for arrests

Pro-Palestine protesters burned a University of California, Berkeley, police car over the weekend.

According to Palestine Action US, an anonymous group claimed responsibility for burning the police vehicle on Saturday with an incendiary device that was placed below the cruiser.

”Around 4am on June 1 2024, an incendiary device was placed below a UC Berkeley police vehicle parked in front of UCPD station. The device was lit underneath the back left wheel of a police SUV, placed between the tire and underside of fuel tank. There were too many people around at the time to see the final result. Unsure if it caught the tire and fuel tank. But the device has enough fuel in it to torch the entire car if it was successfully placed,” the anonymous group wrote in a statement, according to the report.

The anonymous group wrote that they torched the police cruiser because of “their attack on students yesterday on a different campus and to retaliate against the University of California for its support for the zionist israel settler colony. More specifically – this attempt to torch a police car in front of the university was in solidarity with our Palestinian siblings assaulted by the zionist state in Rafah. It came from a place of love for Palestine, and love for revolution and liberation of all oppressed people.”

[RELATED: Group that aims to ‘Abolish the UC’ releases guide to ‘liberate a dining hall’ and ‘make food free, as it should be’: READ THE DOC]

According to Palestine Action US, the anonymous group burned the police cruiser in response to 80 anti-Israel protesters being arrested at the University of California, Santa Cruz, on Friday.

CBS reported that a man wearing dark clothing was seen setting the car on fire just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

[RELATED: SJP chapters organize to ‘surround the White House’ after Hamas, other terror orgs call on students to ‘beseige’ Biden’s residence]

Earlier that morning, a man set a patch of grass on fire on campus at the University of California, Berkeley. It’s unclear if the incidents are related.



