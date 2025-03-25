Anti-Semitic cartoonist kicked out by University of Pennsylvania, blames school for surrendering to ‘MAGA thugs’

The University of Pennsylvania recently laid off Dwayne Booth, a controversial cartoonist who previously drew several cartoons that were accused of being anti-Semitic.

Booth, who also goes by Mr. Fish, worked as a lecturer at the school’s Annenberg Undergraduate Program. He calls himself a “political cartoonist, cultural contrarian and mastur-crafter of exquisite dick jokes,” as well as a “pornographer of the naked truth.” He also states that he has “no real job” and prefers “to see myself as a public utility.”

In February, 2024, The Washington Free Beacon revealed that Booth had authored several anti-Semitic cartoons, including one that compares Israel’s offensive against Hamas terrorists to the Holocaust, and another one showing three men standing in front of a combined Israeli-American flag and drinking blood from glasses marked “Gaza.”

University of Pennsylvania President Larry Jameson condemned the cartoons at the time, calling them “reprehensible,” saying they featured “antisemitic symbols,” and stating that they are “incongruent with our efforts to fight hate.”

He added that they “disrespect the feelings and experiences of many people in our community and around the world, particularly those only a generation removed from the Holocaust.”

The cartoon featuring individuals drinking blood seemed to echo the “Blood libel” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, which has been used historically, including by the Nazis, to accuse Jews of “using the blood of Christian children to bake matzahs,” as stated by the Holocaust Encyclopedia.

“Blood libel accusations often led to pogroms, violent riots launched against Jews and frequently encouraged by government authorities,” the Encyclopedia states.

In response to his being laid off, Booth wrote that the “news was delivered to me by email, not a phone call or an in-person campus meeting.”

“I was informed that the reason for the termination was budgetary, which I think is the same reason they gave to Jesus just before they crucified him, and Malcolm X just before they shot him,” he wrote.

He continued: “I jest, of course,” before condemning the University of Pennsylvania and other colleges and universities for supposedly being “way too complicit with the largely Republican-led efforts to target students and faculty members engaged in any and all speech rendered in support of trans/black/immigrant, and women’s rights, free speech, the independent press, academic freedom, and medical research.”

He blamed the University of Pennsylvania for its complying with government inquiries, accusing the school of “cowardice” and of “total capitulation to the demands of MAGA thugs and bullies.”

The University of Pennsylvania’s decision to lay Booth off comes after President Donald Trump’s administration’s suspension of $175 million to the school, citing that the school “infamously permitted a male to compete on its women’s swimming team.”

The school has attracted controversy several times over anti-Semitism.

Following the Oct. 7 massacre of Jewish civilians by Hamas terrorists, then-university president Liz Magill caused widespread controversy for seemingly equivocating when asked by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) during a congressional hearing if “calling for the genocide of Jews” would “constitute bullying or harassment.” Magill resigned after the hearing.

In December, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said that the University of Pennsylvania has “lost its way,” adding: “[T]hey are working to get back. There’s some important work there happening under their interim president. I think they are moving in the right direction there, and many other universities are as well.”

In November, fraternity members from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school placed posters around the school that seemingly mocked other posters featuring Israeli hostages in Hamas captivity. The fraternity was temporarily banned as a result.

On Oct. 15, 2023, businessman and university alumnus David Magerman announced he will stop donating to the school, specifically mentioning Magill’s congressional testimony.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Pennsylvania for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.