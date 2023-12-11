Attention turns toward Harvard, MIT after Penn President Magill resigns

The University of Pennsylvania announced university President Liz Magill’s resignation Saturday. Minutes later, Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok announced his own resignation. This comes after Magill, along with the presidents of Harvard University and MIT, testified before Congress that “calling for the genocide of Jews” on campus does not necessarily violate university rules.

Since then, Magill has faced widespread calls for her resignation, including from the board of Penn’s Wharton School of business.

The resignation was announced via a message to the university community from Bok, and included a statement from Magill.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” said Magill in her statement. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

Soon after, Bok announced his own resignation, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

“While I was asked to remain in that role for the remainder of my term in order to help with the presidential transition, I concluded that, for me, now was the right time to depart,” Bok told the outlet.

The news of Magill’s resignation leaves both Harvard University President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth in the spotlight, as calls for their resignations persist.





