Attention turns toward Harvard, MIT after Penn President Magill resigns

Magill’s resignation has been met with support, even from those outside of the political realm.

Campus Reform
December 11, 2023, 10:00 am ET

The University of Pennsylvania announced university President Liz Magill’s resignation Saturday. Minutes later, Board of Trustees Chair Scott Bok announced his own resignation. This comes after Magill, along with the presidents of Harvard University and MIT, testified before Congress that “calling for the genocide of Jews” on campus does not necessarily violate university rules.

Since then, Magill has faced widespread calls for her resignation, including from the board of Penn’s Wharton School of business. 

The resignation was announced via a message to the university community from Bok, and included a statement from Magill. 

[RELATED: Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents are so far left, even the White House condemns them: report]

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution,” said Magill in her statement. “It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions.”

Soon after, Bok announced his own resignation, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

“While I was asked to remain in that role for the remainder of my term in order to help with the presidential transition, I concluded that, for me, now was the right time to depart,” Bok told the outlet.

Magill’s resignation has been met with support, even from those outside of the political realm. Television personality Dr. Phil McGraw posted a video statement to X Wednesday, saying that he is “appalled” by the anti-Semitism “permeating” America, “especially by so many students at our elite universities.”





“I am relieved that Liz Magill resigned as President of Penn,” wrote McGraw. “This week, I  viewed a highly restricted video of the Oct 7 Hamas massacre. I was sickened by video images I can never “unsee” and appalled by university presidents, like Liz Magill, who are OK with calls for Jewish genocide on their campuses





The news of Magill’s resignation leaves both Harvard University President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth in the spotlight, as calls for their resignations persist.




