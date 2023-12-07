Opinion
Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents are so far left, even the White House condemns them: report

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates made a statement Wednesday condemning the testimony from the presidents of the three elite universities.

Campus Reform
December 7, 2023, 2:38 pm ET

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates made a statement Wednesday condemning the testimony from the presidents of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 

All three individuals refused Tuesday to say that calls for genocide against Jews violate their universities’ student codes of conduct. 

The Associated Press reports that Bates stated

Campus Reform covered the testimony and the exchange between New York Representative Elise Stefanik (R) and the three university presidents that ignited the controversy. 

The presidents’ statements were: 


MIT President Sally Kornbluth: 

  • “When targeted at individuals, not making public statements.”

  • “I have not heard calling for the genocide of Jews on our campus.”

Regarding chants for ‘intifada’ on campus: 

  • “I’ve heard chants, which can be anti-Semitic, depending on the context, when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.”

  • “That would be investigated as harassment if pervasive or severe.”


University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill: 

  • “If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes.”

  • “If it is directed, and severe or pervasive, it is harassment.”

  • “It is a context-dependent decision, congresswoman.”

  • “If the speech becomes conduct, it can be harassment, yes.”

  • “It can be harassment.”


Harvard University President Claudine Gay: 

  • “It can be, depending on the context.”

  • When asked what context would be necessary for a rule violation, Gay answered that the call for genocide must be “targeted at an individual.”

  • “Anti-Semitic rhetoric, when it crosses into conduct, it amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation. That is actionable conduct, and we do take action.”

  • “Again, it depends on the context.”

