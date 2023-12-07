Harvard, MIT, UPenn presidents are so far left, even the White House condemns them: report

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates made a statement Wednesday condemning the testimony from the presidents of Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

All three individuals refused Tuesday to say that calls for genocide against Jews violate their universities’ student codes of conduct.

The Associated Press reports that Bates stated:

It’s unbelievable that this needs to be said: calls for genocide are monstrous and antithetical to everything we represent as a country...Any statements that advocate for the systematic murder of Jews are dangerous and revolting — and we should all stand firmly against them, on the side of human dignity and the most basic values that unite us as Americans.

Campus Reform covered the testimony and the exchange between New York Representative Elise Stefanik (R) and the three university presidents that ignited the controversy.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth:

“When targeted at individuals, not making public statements.”





“I have not heard calling for the genocide of Jews on our campus.”

Regarding chants for ‘intifada’ on campus:

“I’ve heard chants, which can be anti-Semitic, depending on the context, when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.”





“That would be investigated as harassment if pervasive or severe.”





University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill:

“If the speech turns into conduct, it can be harassment, yes.”





“If it is directed, and severe or pervasive, it is harassment.”





“It is a context-dependent decision, congresswoman.”





“If the speech becomes conduct, it can be harassment, yes.”





“It can be harassment.”





Harvard University President Claudine Gay: