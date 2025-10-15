Antifa-linked professor arrested for bringing loaded gun to anti-ICE protest

Elias Cepeda, a professor at Northeastern Illinois University (NEIU) in Chicago, was recently arrested at a pro-illegal immigration protest against Immigrations, Customs, and Enforcement (ICE), according to a Department of Homeland Security press release.

Cepeda was arrested on Sept. 26 outside an ICE facility while carrying a loaded firearm and multiple magazines, the department announced.

Authorities say Cepeda has suspected ties to Antifa and has previously posted content online glorifying violence against federal law enforcement.

“Elias Cepeda has suspected ties to the domestic terrorist organization ANTIFA and has a history of glorifying violence against—and the killing of—our brave law enforcement,” said DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She added that the arrest came just two days after an attack on an ICE facility in Dallas, praising law enforcement for preventing potential harm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, working with federal partners, confiscated the weapon and ammunition.

In January, Cepeda posted to X, urging that schools be allowed to arm their teachers to defend children against ICE agents.

“Now that ICE is showing up at elementary schools with weapons and no warrants attempting to terrorize kids I am in favor of teachers and staff being armed to protect children,” Cepeda stated.

As of publishing time, Cepeda is still listed as a faculty member at the University of Northeastern Illinois University website.

In September, President Donald Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, citing its nationwide campaign of violence, intimidation, and efforts to obstruct law enforcement.

The order explains that Antifa recruits and radicalizes Americans, coordinates riots and armed standoffs, and suppresses political speech.

“All relevant executive departments and agencies shall utilize all applicable authorities to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle any and all illegal operations — especially those involving terrorist actions — conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa,” the order states.

Campus Reform has reported about other instances of support for Antifa and its objectives on college campuses.

Rutgers University professor Mark Bray, for example, is nicknamed “Dr. Antifa” and is the author of Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook. He recently decided to relocate to Europe after a student-led petition called for his firing and he received threats to his safety.

Bray, who has taught classes on anti-fascism, anarchism, and terrorism, said he is moving his courses online “for safety reasons” after receiving death threats and threats including his home address.

Campus Reform has contacted DHS, Elias Cepeda, and Northeastern Illinois University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.