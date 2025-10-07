Second East Tennessee State prof retires following Charlie Kirk controversy

The second of two East Tennessee State University in Johnson City (ETSU) professors—both on administrative leave and facing termination for alleged comments on social media regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk—has officially retired.

Disciplinary action against tenured professors Andrew Herrmann and Russell Brown were the result of community uproar at purported online remarks.

In an email to ETSU administration, one community member opined, “I am all for freedom of speech, but wishing death, celebrating, and condoning such a terrible death all over political ideology should not be accepted in our public education system.”

The ETSU professors’ rhetoric also received criticism from state and local officials.

“The conduct of these professors is a breach of public trust and unworthy of our citizens,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said, adding that “Tennessee taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to subsidize tenured faculty who despise our culture so much as to dehumanize half the country and the vast majority of our local community.”

Meanwhile, State Senator Bobby Harshbarger wrote that “Faculty who engage in that kind of rhetoric have no place leading our classrooms or shaping the next generation.”

ETSU confirmed the suspension of professors Andrew Herrmann and Russell Brown on Sept. 11, 2025, following an inquiry about the comments by News 11. Approximately one week after the suspension, Prof. Herrmann announced his retirement, followed by Prof. Brown on Sept. 25.

A statement from the Tennessee university read, “ETSU universally condemns bigotry, the use of derogatory language or slurs, harassment or discrimination, and the promotion of violence against any individual or group.”

Several professors have faced backlash from universities and communities for disparaging Kirk, including some who have ultimately been terminated from their positions.

Campus Reform has reached out to East Tennessee State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.