Arizona governor vetoes bill to adopt anti-Semitism definition in public education

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill on June 10 that would have banned public schools from promoting or endorsing anti-Semitic actions, saying that the measure is “not about anti-Semitism,” but about “attacking our teachers.”

State lawmakers passed the legislation, House Bill 2867, earlier this month. In a letter to Speaker of the House Steve Montenegro, Hobbs condemned anti-Semitism and criticized state lawmakers for passing the bill, which she said would expose public teachers to unjust personal liability.

Arizona would have also adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism under the bill.

[RELATED: Judge dismisses lawsuit accusing University of Pennsylvania of enabling anti-Semitism on campus]

“Antisemitism is a scourge on our society and a deeply troubling issue in our country. I continue to proudly stand with Arizona’s Jewish community against acts of hate, violence, and harassment, and remain committed to fighting antisemitism in all its forms,” she said.

“Unfortunately, this bill is not about antisemitism; it’s about attacking our teachers,” she continued.

“It puts an unacceptable level of personal liability in place for our public school, community college, and university educators and staff, opening them up to threats of personally costly lawsuits,” the governor added. “Additionally, it sets a dangerous precedent that unfairly targets public school teachers while shielding private school staff. It is disappointing to yet again see this legislature single out and attack our public education system.”

The bill’s supporters have previously pointed to known examples of anti-Semitism in public schools that justify the bill’s existence. Representative Michael Way said last month that he has “an inbox full of examples” of anti-Semitism at public schools.

“Our schools should be places of learning, not breeding grounds for hatred and discrimination,” Way said in a February press release. “Arizona has zero tolerance for antisemitism, and this bill ensures that our classrooms are free from the toxic ideology that fuels division and hostility. No teacher, administrator, or student should be forced to endorse or participate in any form of antisemitic conduct.”

[RELATED: CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies official resigns after endorsing anti-Israel conspiracy theories]

Lawmakers have introduced similar bills in other legislatures, including Congress. Reps. Elise Stefanik (R–NY) and Nicole Malliotakis (R–NY) introduced the University Accountability Act in April to penalize schools that don’t protect Jewish students.

“The University Accountability Act will impose penalties on universities who violate the civil rights of their own students and put their undeserved tax-exempt status on the chopping block,” Stefanik said at the time.

Campus Reform contacted Gov. Hobbs’ office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.