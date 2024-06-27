Arizona regents move forward with ban on student groups’ support for terrorists

On June 20, the Arizona Board of Regents moved forward with a policy proposal that would stop students at the state’s public universities from supporting terrorist groups.



The policy will go into effect if approved again at the next Board of Regents meeting, which will take place Sept. 25-27.



“Beginning last year, political events have led to a nationwide rise of allegations of both discrimination and harassment and support to foreign terrorist organizations that are calling for discrimination, harassment, and even genocide of people worldwide. In February 2024, the Arizona Legislature proposed legislation to address such allegations,” the policy states.



The measure would prohibit student groups from “knowingly [providing] material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization as defined in 18 U.S. Code § 2339B.”



It would also stop student groups from calling “for violence and/or genocide against any individual or group based on race, color, national origin, or shared ancestry,” and from engaging in “other conduct” that “interferes with maintaining a school environment free from discrimination based on race, color, or national origin, including shared ancestry.”



“Student groups and/or organizations who violate this policy . . . may face sanctions that include revocation of the use of university facilities for a definite period of time or denial of recognition or registration,” the policy proposal concludes.



Hamas, which launched the Oct. 7 massacre against Israel, has been on the State Department’s “Foreign Terrorist Organizations” list since 1997. Anti-Israel students across the nation have expressed their support for the terrorist organization, and Hamas itself has endorsed the protests.



The proposed measure is clear that it “is not intended to prohibit any expressive activity that is protected by the First Amendment.”



In early May, a spokesperson for the Arizona Board of Regents said: “The Board defends and upholds the First Amendment right to free expression. Individuals exercising these rights must nevertheless follow all applicable laws, university regulations, and the ABOR Code of Conduct. These rules and laws exist to protect teaching and learning on campus, uphold individuals’ right to free speech and prioritize safety.”



Campus Reform has contacted the University of Arizona and Arizona State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.