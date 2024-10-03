Banner vandalized at University of Iowa for YAF event led by Oct. 7 speaker

A banner set up by the University of Iowa’s chapter of Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) was allegedly vandalized within hours of being put up.

The banner had been organized to advertise for conservative Ian Haworth, who will give a talk at the university on Oct. 7, the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ attacks against Israel. The individuals who vandalized the sign wrote “IGNORANT” across Haworth’s forehead in the photo with a sketched Palestine flag attached.

Haworth is slated to speak on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with his presentation entitled, “October 7: One Year Later — Hamas’s War on Jewish, Christian, American, and Western Values.”

In addition to the writing of “IGNORANT” and the drawing of a Palestine flag, the vandalism also featured the phrase “Free Palestine.”

The university’s YAF organization reportedly issued a statement on Sept. 30 condemning the vandalism and calling for the vandals to be “held accountable” for their actions.

“It is appalling that at a Big Ten University, where tours are happening regularly and the administration promotes ‘inclusion,’ ‘safe spaces,’ and ‘welcoming,’ members of the Hawkeye community still openly call for violence against Jewish students,” the group’s statement read.

“Terrorist sympathizers should not be celebrated—they should be held accountable for the hateful, criminal rhetoric they spread,” the statement continued.

“[L]eftist groups continue to engage in this behavior without consequence,” YAF’s statement concluded. “How can prospective and current students feel safe, included, or welcome when their identities and fundamental beliefs are constantly under attack?”

Jasmyn Jordan, the head of the university’s YAF chapter, told National Review that the university has failed to adequately respond to similar free speech violations at the school.

“I find it increasingly frustrating that the university has not responded with urgency or taken decisive action regarding this incident, among many other free speech violations we have endured on campus,” she said.

The university told National Review in a statement that it “is fully committed to the First Amendment and to creating a campus environment where different viewpoints are welcome.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has stated in May that her administration will not allow destructive protests in response to anti-Israel encampments on college campuses.

“We’re not going to allow destruction,” Reynolds has said. “We’re not going to allow what we see happening in some of the universities across this country. It’s ridiculous.”

“It’s putting people at risk,” Reynolds concluded. “We’re seeing just a tremendous increase in antisemitism.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Iowa for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.