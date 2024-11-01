Barnard College students demand medication abortion on campus

A pro-abortion student group is complaining that Barnard College has yet to provide medication abortion on campus. Despite making promises to provide medication abortion on campus for two years, school administrators have yet to follow through.

The Reproductive Justice Collective, composed of New York City students, noted the failure in a recent op-ed for The Columbia Spectator, Columbia University’s student-run newspaper. Barnard College is a women’s liberal arts school connected with Columbia.

The collective argues that students need access to abortion on campus, especially those from states that ban abortion.

“Medication abortion on campus is crucial in ensuring that students and community members can conveniently access care,” the group writes. “Access to abortion pills on college campuses makes costs more transparent, makes insurance coverage easier to navigate, and reduces obstacles in physically accessing reproductive care.”

“Students who may be altogether unable to access medication abortion in their home states turn to their college campuses in less restricted states, like Barnard’s, for convenient support and transparent care,” the group continues. “The importance of medication abortion access on Barnard’s campus—especially for those who may have nowhere else to turn—cannot be overstated.”

Barnard College initially promised in October 2022 that the school would provide medication abortion on campus.

“Barnard will expand student options by ensuring that our campus providers are prepared and trained in the provision of medication abortion by Fall 2023,” a school press release said at the time. “Barnard’s healthcare providers have always and will continue to provide confidential conversations and facilitate informed decision-making related to healthcare.”

Meanwhile, the Reproductive Justice Collective assists women who want an abortion to find someone who can. The student organization maintains an “Abortion Doulas” form, which students can fill out.

“Our abortion doulas can help you schedule an appointment with an abortion provider, accompany you to your appointment, coordinate resources such as food and comfort supplies for during your abortion, and provide emotional support throughout this process,” the form says.

Many colleges and universities offer medication abortion pills for students.

For example, Massachusetts law requires public universities to provide abortion pills on campus.

Columbia University, with which Barnard College has connections, also offers abortion pills.

Campus Reform contacted Barnard College and the Reproductive Justice Collective for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.