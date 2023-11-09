Board member resigns from Columbia over university's 'moral cowardice': report

Henry Swieca has resigned from the Board of Columbia Business School. He accuses the Ivy League institution of being “significantly compromised by a moral cowardice that appears beyond repair.”

Columbia Business Assistant Professor Shai Davidai shared Swieca’s Oct. 30 letter on X. Campus Reform recently interviewed Davidai about anti-Semitism at the New York City University. Davidai said that Columbia had done “nothing” to make Jews safe on campus.

A brave and honorable member of the Board of Columbia Business School resigns in response to the university’s refusal to condemn Hamas’ crimes against humanity and its support of pro-Hamas organizations on campus. pic.twitter.com/1Hmqw9TO8g — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) November 8, 2023

”With blatantly anti-Jewish student groups and professors allowed to operate with complete impunity, it sends a clear and distressing message that Jews are not just unwelcome, but also unsafe on campus,” Swieca writes.

In October, Campus Reform reported that a Jewish Columbia student was attacked outside the university library because the individual was known to be Jewish.