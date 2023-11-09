Opinion
Board member resigns from Columbia over university's 'moral cowardice': report

Henry Swieca accuses the Ivy League institution of being 'significantly compromised by a moral cowardice that appears beyond repair.'

Campus Reform
November 9, 2023, 8:21 am ET

Henry Swieca has resigned from the Board of Columbia Business School. He accuses the Ivy League institution of being “significantly compromised by a moral cowardice that appears beyond repair.” 

Columbia Business Assistant Professor Shai Davidai shared Swieca’s Oct. 30 letter on X. Campus Reform recently interviewed Davidai about anti-Semitism at the New York City University. Davidai said that Columbia had done “nothing” to make Jews safe on campus. 

”With blatantly anti-Jewish student groups and professors allowed to operate with complete impunity, it sends a clear and distressing message that Jews are not just unwelcome, but also unsafe on campus,” Swieca writes. 

In October, Campus Reform reported that a Jewish Columbia student was attacked outside the university library because the individual was known to be Jewish. 

