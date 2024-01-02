BREAKING: Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns

Opinion
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
January 2, 2024, 2:02 pm ET

Harvard President Claudine Gay is expected to resign on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.

The Harvard Crimson reported that Harvard Provost Alan M. Garber will temporarily serve as interim president while a search is conducted.

[RELATED: Harvard board that ‘unanimously’ supports Gay is overwhelmingly liberal, funds Democrats]

”It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay wrote in an announcement to the university community. “This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries.”




”[I]t has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual,” Gay added.

The Crimson notes that Gay spent only six months in the position, the shortest tenure of any president in Harvard history.

[RELATED: Harvard president Claudine Gay faces six additional plagiarism allegations]

Gay’s resignation comes as she faced two separate scandals relating to allegations of plagiarism and comments she made during a Congressional hearing on anti-Semitism in mid-December. During the hearing, she insisted that the acceptability of “calling for the genocided of Jews” on Harvard’s campus was dependent on “context.”


