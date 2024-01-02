BREAKING: Harvard President Claudine Gay resigns

Harvard President Claudine Gay is expected to resign on Tuesday afternoon, according to a report.

The Harvard Crimson reported that Harvard Provost Alan M. Garber will temporarily serve as interim president while a search is conducted.

”It is with a heavy heart but a deep love for Harvard that I write to share that I will be stepping down as president,” Gay wrote in an announcement to the university community. “This is not a decision I came to easily. Indeed, it has been difficult beyond words because I have looked forward to working with so many of you to advance the commitment to academic excellence that has propelled this great university across centuries.”





This is Claudine Gay’s resignation letter. Rather than take responsibility for minimizing antisemitism, committing serial plagiarism, intimidating the free press, and damaging the institution, she calls her critics racist. This is the poison of DEI ideology. Glad she’s gone. pic.twitter.com/WlqMKLn6pA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 2, 2024









”[I]t has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual,” Gay added.

The Crimson notes that Gay spent only six months in the position, the shortest tenure of any president in Harvard history.

Gay’s resignation comes as she faced two separate scandals relating to allegations of plagiarism and comments she made during a Congressional hearing on anti-Semitism in mid-December. During the hearing, she insisted that the acceptability of “calling for the genocided of Jews” on Harvard’s campus was dependent on “context.”



