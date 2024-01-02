Harvard president Claudine Gay faces six additional plagiarism allegations

Harvard University President Claudine Gay faces six new plagiarism allegations, according to a report.

The Washington Free Beacon published the complaint on Monday, bringing the total number of plagiarism allegations to around 50.

According to the report, Gay plagiarized around half a page from University of Wisconsin Professor David Canon’s 1999 book, Race, Redistricting, and Representation: The Unintended Consequences of Black Majority Districts.

In that case, Gay used four sentences from the book that aren’t in quotes and contain minor revisions.

[RELATED: Utah gov says he would ban ‘very political’ college DEI statements]

Gay cited Canon in the bibliography, but didn’t cite him around the passage.

The report also alleges that Gay copied two footnotes from Canon’s endnotes.

Canon told the Washington Free Beacon ”I am not at all concerned about the passages...This isn’t even close to an example of academic plagiarism.”

[RELATED: UPDATE: UW Board of Regents SWITCHES vote, now accepts $800 million deal to trim DEI personnel]

The Harvard Corporation issued a statement on Dec. 12, stating that a review of three articles “revealed a few instances of inadequate citation” but “found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.”

”As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay’s continued leadership of Harvard University,” the statement read.