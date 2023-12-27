Utah gov says he would ban 'very political' college DEI statements

Utah Governor Spencer Cox said that he would sign a bill banning state universities from compelling new employees to sign so-called “diversity statements.”

“These diversity statements that you have to sign to get hired, I think that is awful,” the governor said during a monthly press conference on Dec. 20. “I think it’s bordering on evil, where we’re forcing people into a political framework before they can even apply for a job from the state.”

Cox also called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) statements “very political.”

DEI statements typically ask potential employees during the interview process to explain how they would personally promote such concepts in the job opportunity.

[RELATED: Crenshaw proposes bill to end funding for schools with mandatory DEI statements]

“I thought for sure that’s not happening here in the state of Utah — it is happening here in the state of Utah,” the governor said of such statements. “But I can assure you after this legislative session, it will not be happening here.”

Cox was clear that just because he opposed mandatory DEI statements on political grounds, he is still a proponent of diversity overall.

“I believe that diversity is very important, and I think it is a worthy goal. I think that inclusion is absolutely critical,” he stated. “We value and we pride ourselves on being a state that is incredibly welcoming with refugees and immigrants and others.”

[RELATED: UPDATE: UW Board of Regents SWITCHES vote, now accepts $800 million deal to trim DEI personnel]

The governor also stated that he was a proponent of “intellectual diversity and freedom of speech.” Cox noted: “If you really care about truth and the reasons that universities exist in the first place, not to be vessels for political correctness or sameness, but to be to be seeking truth and finding truth and allowing for debate [...] You have to have some intellectual diversity on campuses.”

Cox was adamant that the DEI departments of state universities have become too bloated and need to be trimmed down. He declared, “If you go back and look at the number of people in these offices, it’s just astounding to me. I had no idea there were these many people working in these offices.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Utah, Utah State University, and Governor Cox for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.