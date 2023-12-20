Crenshaw proposes bill to end funding for schools with mandatory DEI statements

Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw is the latest Republican politician to introduce legislation to combat mandatory Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion statements in higher education.

On Dec. 18, Crenshaw announced proposed legislation that would prohibit federal funding to any college or university that forces its students to write or support DEI statements.

“We can see the utter moral bankruptcy in higher education with the spread of antisemitism on college campuses,” Crenshaw said in a press release.

“Make no mistake – the DEI bureaucracy is directly responsible for a toxic campus culture that separates everyone into oppressor vs oppressed,” he continued. “That’s why I am dropping legislation to protect free thought and prevent federal funding for universities that force students to write diversity, equity, and inclusion statements.”

More specifically, the bill would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 “to prohibit institutions of higher education from requiring ideological oaths or similar statements, and for other purposes.” If enacted, the legislation would also bar colleges from imposing such statements on prospective employees and applicants.

Campus Reform has extensively covered the battle over DEI in higher education in recent years.

Following the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, DEI ideology has especially come under fire for its presence on prestigious university campuses with widespread instances of anti-Semitism. Ohio Senator J.D. Vance has recently introduced legislation to tax the large endowments of elite schools who “use these funds to push DEI and woke insanity.”