Walls close in on Jew-haters as government starts investigations of campus anti-Semitism

Time may soon be up for campus Jew-haters as the government cracks down on anti-Jew discrimination and universities’ refusal to protect students against threats of violence.

The House approved a bipartisan measure Wednesday calling for the resignation of the remaining two disgraced elite university presidents who issued fiasco congressional testimonies in early December, each refusing to state that “calling for the genocide of Jews” is unequivocally unacceptable on their respective campuses.

The measure passed with a vote of 303-126. (Republican split: 219-1. Democrat split: 84-125). Three democrats voted “present.” Two abstained.

The resolution was drafted by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) whose questioning of the three presidents prompted their revealing non-answers. It was introduced by Stefanik along with Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL)., Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA)., and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

The University of Pennsylvania announced Liz Magill’s resignation from her position as university president Saturday in light of her testimony in which she insisted that the acceptability of calls for Jewish genocide on campus depends on “context.”

Harvard University President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth gave similar testimonies. Despite widespread calls for the resignation of both presidents, Harvard University’s governing board announced Tuesday that Gay would retain her position and offered a full-throated statement of support of Gay, who has found herself embroiled in a plagiarism scandal amid the backlash of her testimony. MIT has remained silent on the status of Kornbluth’s position.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has added six more universities to a growing list of institutions under civil rights investigations for Title VI violations, in a probe addressing concerns of both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

Stanford University, the University of California Los Angeles, Rutgers University, the University of Washington, the University of California San Diego, and Whitman College have been added to the running list of schools under investigation.

The department announced an initial seven investigations on Nov. 16, including Lafayette College, Cornell University, Columbia University, Wellesley College, University of Pennsylvania, The Cooper Union, and Kansas’ Maize Unified School District. Five of these initial investigations reportedly stem from allegations of anti-Semitism. The department later announced investigations into both Harvard University and The University of Tampa over concerns of anti-Semitism.

“The endowments at Penn, Harvard & MIT have a combined $95B+ in assets - yet only pay a 1.4% tax rate on net investment income,” Vance wrote on X. “Then they use these funds to push DEI and woke insanity.”

“My bill would tax the largest endowments at 35% - it’s going to the Senate floor right now,” Vance posted.