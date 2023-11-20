Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Dept of Ed launches federal investigation into both anti-Semtism and Islamophobia on campus

The U.S. Department of Education has initiated investigations into five universities for reported incidents of anti-Semitism and two for reported incidents of Islamophobia.

Trending
1
UPDATE: Wake Forest prof resigns after saying she would have been 'tempted to shoot u…
By Campus Reform 
2
Still-employed prof says Wake Forest 'threw me to the wolves' after defending Hamas mus…
By Campus Reform 
3
THE SCROLL: UT Dermatology resident under fire for anti-Jew tweets
By Campus Reform 
4
Notre Dame students hold prayer vigil in protest of campus drag show
By John Parker  '25
5
Meet the Harvard professors who think combatting Jew-hatred infringes their academic fr…
By Campus Reform 
6
Cornell needs to pay 'fair share,' prof writes
By Emily Fowler  '24
Campus Reform
November 20, 2023, 12:11 pm ET

The U.S. Department of Education has initiated investigations into five universities for reported incidents of anti-Semitism and two for reported incidents of Islamophobia. This scrutiny is part of a broader national inquiry, probing whether these institutions have failed to uphold a non-discriminatory educational environment as mandated by Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act.

The investigation announced Thursday currently includes Lafayette College, Cornell University, Columbia University, Wellesley College, University of Pennsylvania, and The Cooper Union

Notable incidents that have sparked this federal inquiry include the locking of Jewish students in a library at Cooper Union during a pro-Palestinian demonstration, and Columbia University’s suspension of two student groups after an unauthorized event that included “threatening rhetoric and intimidation” against Jews.



“When students are targeted because they are — or are perceived to be — Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said Thursday. “These investigations underscore how seriously the Biden-Harris Administration, including the U.S. Department of Education, takes our responsibility to protect students from hatred and discrimination.”


Share this article

More articles like this