Claudine Gay is a DEI hire lacking intellectual credentials, critics argue

While calls for Harvard University President Claudine Gay to resign have only grown since her unwillingness to classify advocating for the genocide against Jews as violating campus policies during a congressional hearing earlier this week, others are calling out the university for allegedly hiring her because of identity politics.

On Dec. 6, Harvard alumnus and billionaire Bill Ackman took to X to acknowledge that the university presidential hiring committee “would not consider a candidate who did not meet the DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] office’s criteria.”

”Shrinking the pool of candidates based on required race, gender, and/or sexual orientation criteria is not the right approach to identifying the best leaders for our most prestigious universities,” he continued.

I learned from someone with first person knowledge of the @Harvard president search that the committee would not consider a candidate who did not meet the DEI office’s criteria.



The same was likely true for other elite universities doing searches at the same time, creating an… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 7, 2023

As previously reported by Campus Reform, Ackman has been a vocal leader in criticizing Harvard’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel. On Nov. 4, he also published an open letter to President Gay in which he stated, “the outburst at antisemitism at Harvard is a recent one and is largely due to your actions and inactions and that of the administration and the University at large in failing to appropriately address blatant antisemitism on campus.”

Similarly, New Mexico Associate Psychology Professor Geoffrey Miller also took to X on Dec. 6 to express concern over the relatively low total amount of 11-peer reviewed journal papers that Gay had authored in spite of her being a president at an elite university.

”Well, that’s about the number you’d normally need to get hired as a first-year tenure-track assistant professor at a decent state university,” he wrote.

Miller went on to acknowledge that today’s university “administrators function more like party political officers in communist Russian or Chinese universities.” He added, “I mean ‘party’ quite literally: the Democratic party.”

”And an increasing proportion of them are fully woke identitarian Leftists: they often launched their careers with a short series of papers on woke topics, using woke ideological frameworks, published in woke journals - before turning to the administrative track that offers much more political power to propagandize, indoctrinate, and control,” Miller asserted.