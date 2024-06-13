Cal Poly offers segregated residential communities for 'Social Justice,' 'Black Scholars,' and 'Latine/x Scholars'

California Polytechnic State University offers entire dorm floors dedicated to “Social Justice,” “Black Scholars,” and “Latine/x Scholars,” among other identity groups.

Through its “First-year Residential Learning Communities” program, the university operates several identity-based dorm floors.

The “social justice” community, for example, “welcomes students who are passionate about social justice and equity.” Students majoring in ethnic studies majors are required to participate in the residential learning community.

”In partnership with University Housing, the Office of University Diversity and Inclusion (OUDI), Cal Poly Ethnic Studies, and Student Diversity and Belonging this community offers a dynamic environment for students to develop their leadership skills while putting Cal Poly’s “learn by doing” philosophy into action,” the university website states.

The university also has several floors dedicated to “cultural and identity scholars” which, according to its website, “provide opportunities for underrepresented students on campus.”

Residential communities are offered for “Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Scholars,” “Black Scholars,” “Latine/x Scholars,” “Native American and Indigenous Scholars,” “South West Asia + North Africa Scholars,” and “Cross Cultural Scholars (for any POC/person of color to build community!).”

Students who participate in the social justice and identity-based residential learning community are placed in the “yakʔitʸutʸu” residential community, named in honor of the Indigenous Peoples of San Luis Obispo County. The other buildings within the residential community are also named in honor of the Indigenous Peoples of San Luis Obispo County.

A Cal Poly spokesperson told Campus Reform: “Anyone, regardless of race, color, ethnicity, or national origin, is welcome to participate in any of the learning communities. They are not restricted by race, ethnicity, or any other characteristic, and therefore do not violate federal law. First-year students can select up to two preferences in any Residential Learning Community, including our culture and identity communities.”