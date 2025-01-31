California university cancels CRT activist's webinar after Campus Reform report

Following reporting by Campus Reform, the University of California, San Francisco canceled a webinar due to be taught by a lecturer who previously said that “Whites are psychopaths.”

The lecturer in question, Dante King, is a Critical Race Theory activist and a professor at the Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science who has previously made controversial comments about white individuals.

Campus Reform reported on Dec. 18 that King was slated to lead a two-day webinar at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine from Feb.20-21 about “Understanding the Roots of Racism and Bias: Anti-Blackness, and Its Links to Whiteness, White Racism, Privilege, and Power 2024.”

The webinar, however, has been canceled after Campus Reform’s reporting on it, as the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Jan. 15.

King announced that he determined, together with the university administration, “that the attention the course is receiving could lead to more harm than good for me personally, for my family and for the (UCSF) organization. So it was best, in this political moment — this cultural moment — to dissolve this relationship,” the Chronicle wrote.

King previously spoke at the University of California, San Francisco on Feb. 8, 2024, during a Black History Month event called “Diagnosing Whiteness and Anti-Blackness: White Psychopathology, Collective Psychosis and Trauma in America.”

During the lecture, King said that “Whites are psychopaths, and their behavior represents an underlying biologically transmittable proclivity with roots deep in their evolutionary history.”

He added that “I think Whites are psychopathic. I think there are many lies. The level of lying that White people do that has started since colonialism. We’re just used to it.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of California, San Francisco and Dante King for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.