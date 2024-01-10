Cardona speaks about anti-Semitism, Islamophobia with Dartmouth students

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona held a roundtable on Islamophobia and anti-Semitism with Dartmouth College students on Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, Cardona visited the college as part of a Dartmouth Dialogues series, which seeks to create conversations across the political aisle.

His visit to Dartmouth comes as Israel continues to wage its war against Hamas, which is responsible for the Oct. 7, 2023 terrorist attack.

A November Department of Education press release states that its Office for Civil Rights would be opening investigations in response to “the alarming nationwide rise in reports of antisemitism, anti-Muslim, anti-Arab, and other forms of discrimination and harassment on college campuses and in K-12 schools since the October 7 Israel-Hamas conflict”

”Hate has no place in our schools, period. When students are targeted because they are — or are perceived to be — Jewish, Muslim, Arab, Sikh, or any other ethnicity or shared ancestry, schools must act to ensure safe and inclusive educational environments where everyone is free to learn,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “These investigations underscore how seriously the Biden-Harris Administration, including the U.S. Department of Education, takes our responsibility to protect students from hatred and discrimination.”

Since then, the education department has opened investigations into several colleges and k-12 schools.