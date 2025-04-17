Catholic college holds 'Wickedly Queer' drag show to express 'solidarity' with LGBT community

A Catholic university in Washington held a campus drag show that was organized by a pro-LGBT student group.

On Wednesday, Seattle University’s Triangle Club hosted “Wickedly Queer,” which featured both student and professional drag performers.

According to an event description, the show saw half of all ticket sales go to performer King Jack, “who was forced out of their job due to queer phobic backlash for being a drag king.”

In an Instagram post on March 3, the Triangle Club referred to the programming as “a perfect platform for drag performers who are just starting out.”

Another post on April 2 noted that this would be the institution’s 20th anniversary drag show.

One of the featured performers, “Kylie Mooncakes,” is listed as “your nasty girl,” according to an Instagram biography.

The event was also designed to “show solidarity with local queer individuals and the larger community.”

An advertisement featured in the Triangle Club’s post noted that the drag show was sponsored by the university’s student government, Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies department, the SU alumni association, the MOSAIC Center and the Wellness and Health Promotion.

According to its website, the SU Triangle Club serves as a “social space that provides resources for the LGBTQ community and its allies.”

“In the Jesuit tradition of education and celebration of diversity, the Organization has been established and maintained to provide resources regarding Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, and other (hereafter referred to as LGBTQ+) persons,” the group’s constitution reads. “The Organization shall make it a priority to create “safe spaces” and provide confidentiality for all LGBTQ+ persons.”

Campus Reform has contacted Seattle University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.