Catholic universities remove DEI job requirement after Campus Reform inquiry

Two Benedictine colleges in Minnesota removed DEI requirements from a job listing for a visiting assistant professor after Campus Reform inquired about the post.

Saint John’s University in Collegeville and the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph are sister schools that jointly posted the job advertisement for Visiting Assistant Professor - Political Science that listed “Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion” under “Required” qualifications.

On Oct. 27 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Campus Reform reached out to school administration, members of the CSB/SJU Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice (DEIJ) Advisory Board, as well as the Senior Diversity Officer, Sandra Mitchell for comment.

[RELATED: UVA to end DEI practices in agreement reached with Trump administration]

While Campus Reform did not receive any responses from any of the contacted parties, less than 24 hours later, the requirement was removed from the university’s employment website by Oct. 28 at approximately 5:00 p.m.

Screenshot of original posting





Screenshot of updated posting

Concern arose when a student at Saint John’s University saw an advertisement for a job posting on LinkedIn. The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University was in search of a “Visiting Assistant Professor” in the Political Science Department.

The student opened the job listing out of curiosity and noted that one of the requirements listed to teach political science stated that a potential candidate must demonstrate a “commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”

Critics argue that such policies can discourage applicants with conservative viewpoints. They maintain that requiring professors to demonstrate commitment to DEI results in an installation of liberal ideology in students, which aligns with the goals of the university’s DEIJ 2024 Strategic Plan.

One of the objectives of the plan is to “Integrate, enhance, and evaluate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice in curricular and co-curricular content.”

[RELATED: Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University operate ‘DEIJ’ office, encourage reporting ‘bias’]

Upon a request for comment, the CSB/SJU College Democrats spoke with Campus Reform, affirming their support for the Universities’ policies concerning DEI.

“Mirroring the values of the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University, we also believe in cultivating an equitable, inclusive community founded on respect for all persons,” the group told Campus Reform.

The College of Saint Benedict and Saint John’s University have not responded to Campus Reform’s media inquiry. Instead they’ve removed the requirement from all of their current job listings.

The change also means future job postings at CSB/SJU will likely no longer include the DEI language previously listed in hiring requirements, though the universities have not publicly commented on whether similar language will return in future hiring cycles.

Campus Reform contacted the College of Saint Benedict, Saint John’s University, the CSB/SJU DEIJ Advisory Board, CSB/SJU College Republicans, as well as faculty members of the political science department for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.