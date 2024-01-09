Chancellor's proposal to cut DEI to reduce deficit deemed 'extreme' by faculty and students

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Rodney Bennett recently proposed making cuts to two Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion offices, resulting in campus backlash.

Bennett’s plan was intended to address the university’ budget deficit of $38 million, a shortfall attributed to declining enrollment.

The precise budget proposal, which was published by the UNL administration on Nov. 8, involves a $12 million total budget cut, $800,000 of which is a reduction of DEI-related funding. According to the Nebraska Examiner, the $800,000 cut would remove 46% of the funding of UNL’s two DEI offices.

The DEI section of the proposal states: “UNL’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion will be restructured to primarily support university-wide priorities and initiatives with a greater focus on DEI efforts occurring at the college and unit level.”

A more detailed version of the proposal, published by the university on Nov. 21, gives additional information about what specifically would be removed. This includes $395,333 that would be cut through the elimination of three “state-aided staff positions” in the DEI offices, $231,978 that would be cut from the salaries of four other DEI staff positions, and $172,689 that would be reduced from the “state-aided operating budget” of the DEI offices.

In response to Bennett’s proposal, over 200 UNL faculty and students signed a joint letter on Dec. 7 rejecting the plan and supporting the current DEI regime.

“Budgets are moral documents as they reflect the values of an organization,” they wrote. “Such a drastic cut to diversity and inclusion efforts within our campus is the antithesis to the mission of the university.”

The letter also warned Bennett, who is an African American man, about the ongoing problems of racism and “microaggressions,” while labeling his proposal as “extreme.”

In a statement made to the Nebraska Examiner, Chancellor Bennett said: “The university has no choice but to make difficult decisions to address a structural budget deficit, and we are proceeding in a manner that allows us to continue to fulfill our mission as Nebraska’s land-grant and flagship university.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Chancellor Bennett, and several signatories of the open letter to Bennett for comment.