Colorado College did nothing to stop anti-Semitism, Jewish students 'fearful to return,' complaint claims

Jewish students at Colorado College issued a formal complaint against the school for allegedly doing nothing effective to stop anti-Semitism on campus.

The complaint was filed on Aug. 23 with the Department of Education, and condemns Colorado College for violating Title VI through its reported inaction against anti-Semitism.

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination in any programs, initiatives, or institutions that receive federal money.

The complaint, which was filed by the National Jewish Advocacy Center and the law firm Holtzman Vogel, lists several incidents on campus that “illustrate the hostile antisemitic climate that Colorado College has permitted to fester.”

The document states that Jewish students who came to school officials with their concerns about anti-Semitism were met with “deliberate indifference.” The school refused “to enforce its own policies, thereby creating an environment in which Jewish students are fearful to return to campus this coming fall.”

The school’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) expressed solidarity with the terrorist group Hamas shortly following the Oct. 7 massacre and called for an “Intifada,” according to the complaint. Several Colorado College professors supported the anti-Israel demonstrators.

On March 3, the SJP also organized a disruptive demonstration at a library building on campus “during a time when students were preparing for exams.” Later that spring, the SJP also disrupted a commencement ceremony.

The complaint also states that the school’s Young Americans for Freedom chapter tried to set up Israeli flags at the school in commemoration of the innocent Israelis murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7. After being repeatedly stonewalled by the college administration, the students finally got permission–only to see the “entire display . . . destroyed” by vandals after two days.

“You have an obligation to make sure that the environment of your school is not hostile and does not permit discrimination,” said Erielle Davidson, who works for Holtzman Vogel.

“October 7 is going to be a really heavy day for a lot of people. My hope is that universities rise to the occasion and realize they’re not going to let what happened this past year happen again,” she continued.

Campus Reform has reached out to Colorado College and Erielle Davidson for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.