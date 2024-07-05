Columbia encourages parents to support children's gender identity, 'even if you don’t fully agree'

Columbia University in New York City is recommending that parents “encourage” their children to “explore” their gender identity, potentially leading to the pursuit of “gender-affirming services.”

The Columbia Gender and Sexuality Program offers such “services,” which include “therapy for LGBTQIA+ children and their families,” according to a recent article appearing on the school’s Department of Psychiatry website.

The article is called “A Family-Friendly Guide to Support, Affirm & Celebrate LGBTQIA+ Youth,” and is also promoted through Columbia’s Irving Medical Center.

“Encourage your child to explore new forms of expression without judgment and with unconditional positive regard,” the web page recommends. “Support their gender-affirming presentation choices, even if you don’t fully agree. Youth who experience gender-affirming interpersonal interactions build self-esteem and improve their overall quality of life.”

One of the authors of the article, Kareen Matouk, is the assistant program director at the Gender and Sexuality Program. According to her university biography, her research interests include “sexual identity development, cultural factors, and attachment styles, as well as gender identity and body shame.”

The other listed author is Ani Fredman, a postdoctoral clinical fellow in the psychiatry department.

The web page also presented viewers with opportunities during ‘Pride Month’ to encourage children to discover their gender identity. For instance, “Cathedral Pride Sunday” at the Episcopal Cathedral Church of Saint John the Divine was listed for June 23.

The page also encouraged parents and children to attend the annual NYC Pride March on June 30, as well as a “Queer Teen Night” at the Whitney Museum of American Art on June 14, and a “Youth Pride Fest” on June 15.

Campus Reform has previously reported numerous university efforts to introduce gender ideology and transgenderism to children.

In March, Syracuse University organized a “Trans Support Day,” for which some of the programming focused on children. In January, the University of Utah Health held a summit to teach medical professionals about “gender-affirming care” for minors.

In September, Campus Reform reported that the University of Rochester was offering a course for “gender-affirming care” intended for K-12 teachers.

Campus Reform contacted the Columbia Department of Psychiatry and the Irving Medical Center for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.