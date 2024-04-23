Columbia is issuing press passes, but the pro-Hamas occupiers are in charge of journalists' access: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

In videos taken by Campus Reform, members of the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” at Columbia University refused access to journalists, citing the need for “pre-approved appointments” to speak to organizers and members of the press team for access into the encampment.

Campus Reform was allowed access to Columbia University’s campus to cover the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests that are currently active on Columbia’s campus.





But once on campus, Campus Reform spoke to activists who were guarding access into the encampment itself.

“We’re vetting all press to make sure that there is no one here who is going to debauch students and we want to keep our students safe,” one member said.

Only allowing access to specific journalists, members at the front of the encampment were seen taking photos of press badges and checking with organizers and members of the encampment’s press team to decide who would be allowed access.

Campus Reform spoke to multiple members of the encampment at the entrance and asked multiple times for entry, and members of the encampment at the entrance repeatedly stated that they would check, but Campus Reform was ultimately denied entry.

Initially, members of the occupation stated that they would check with organizers and members of the press team to see if they would allow Campus Reform access into the encampment. However, one member who spoke with Campus Reform said she, “Couldn’t leave,” to check with organizers after repeatedly saying that she, “would check,” while asking Campus Reform to, “Stop filming.”

The same individual was also captured saying, “When a member of the press team comes, I will ask for just… They are all concentrated in that area giving interviews,” while pointing off to the opposite side of the encampment.

In a video taken by Campus Reform, one member of the encampment asked the question, ‘Who are you with,” to this Campus Reform journalist, and then stated, “We’re good,” and, “I don’t think we’re interested.”

Campus Reform asked the individual directly if she was an organizer or a member of the encampment’s press team, and the individual stayed silent while two guards of the entrance attempted to block the camera.

A a separate video taken by Campus Reform of the entrance to the encampment shows one of the members telling Campus Reform to stop filming, saying, “If you continue to record our faces,” where immediately after, a different member stated, “If you don’t mind sir, if you can not record while you’re outside the [zone].”

The members of the encampment stopped engaging after being made aware that Columbia university had allowed Campus Reform on campus to film.









Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.