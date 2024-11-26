Conservative anti-CRT activist Chris Rufo to advise Trump on measures to crack down on DEI in higher ed

A conservative activist known for his work against Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been invited to speak with President-elect Trump’s advisors about stopping DEI in higher education.

Christopher Rufo has been invited to speak with Trump’s team about cutting off taxpayer dollars to American colleges and universities that continue to push Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.



“I’m going to spend the next 60 days making the argument that President Trump should abolish DEI, restrict critical race theory, shut down the Department of Education, and lay siege to the Ivy League universities, beginning on Day One,” Rufo wrote in a Nov. 15 X post.

Rufo is a “writer, filmmaker, and activist” who works to “challenge and then overthrow the left-wing ideological regime that has dominated American life for a generation.” He has been a consistent critic of CRT, DEI, and gender ideology.

Rufo has met with Trump before in 2020 to discuss the destructive effects of CRT, which he has said “has become, in essence, the default ideology of the federal bureaucracy.” A few weeks after that discussion, Trump issued an “Executive Order on Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping” that cracked down on teaching CRT within the federal government.



The conservative activist has also helped to expose the plagiarism of several high-profile figures.

Rufo helped expose multiple accusations of plagiarism against former Harvard University President Claudine Gay, who resigned shortly afterward.

He also helped spread the findings of “plagiarism hunter” Dr. Stefan Weber, who found several passages written by Kamala Harris that he said proved she was guilty of “vicious plagiarism.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Christopher Rufo for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.