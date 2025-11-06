Cops clear pro-Intifada students protesting their Jewish peers: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO





”BRING POTS AND PANS TO MAKE NOISE! STAND WITH PALESTINE AND SAY NO TERRORISTS ON CAMPUS!”

These were the instructions on a flyer rallying anti-Israel students to protest against their Jewish peers Wednesday night at Louisiana State University. That’s exactly what they did on the Baton Rouge campus—until campus police intervened, escorting them away and confiscating at least one spoon.

The university’s Students Supporting Israel (SSI) chapter met in a campus building to meet and hear from a guest speaker, a former soldier in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Their gathering was greeted with a small, but loud and musically inclined group of Keffiyeh-clad protesters chanting, stomping, banging, and singing.

Campus Reform obtained exclusive video footage, photographs, and testimonials from the SSI event, which was supported by the Leadership Institute, the parent organization of this outlet.

Even before the protesters banged on glass windows and yelled “Long live the Intifada,” a call for the violent eradication of Jewish civilians from Israel, Jewish students had expressed their discomfort over safety concerns.

[RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Fmr. Israeli PM Ehud Olmert addresses Yale students]

”There’s always the idea that something is going to happen. There’s slight fear,” said one male Jewish student who attended the SSI event and observed the protests unfolding outside.

One female audience member said she heard the protesters yell, “smash Israel to pieces or slash Israel to pieces, something like that,” which comes off, according to the student, as “smash the Jews.”

Video footage shows police officers assertively escorting the protesters out of the building, but still allowing them to congregate and demonstrate outside its floor-to-ceiling glass walls, which suffered the force of banging fists and verbal repercussions of the anti-Israel students’ screams.

”LSU has never been like this,” the female student said. “I’ve never seen this many police [on campus],” she added.

[RELATED: ‘Race Traitor’: UMich undergrads threatened, endured ethnic slurs as they thwarted anti-Israel student orgs budget: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A second Jewish male student admitted that while he “usually” feels supported by the LSU administration, Wednesday night’s events made him doubt that feeling.

”The reason why is because these people believe in so much radicalization of ideas, it’s baffling how absurd it is,” he said.

A conservative activist, the same male student said while tabling on campus he experienced students glare at his Star of David necklace and draw the Nazi swastika on his materials as they yelled “Free Palestine” towards him.

”Basically saying how they wish I was dead,” he recounted.

Campus Reform reached out to Louisiana State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.