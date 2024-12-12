Dartmouth implements policy of 'Institutional Restraint'

Dartmouth College has joined the growing list of elite universities to enact institutional neutrality protocols.

On Tuesday, the Dartmouth Office of the Provost shared the policy update concerning “Institutional Restraint.”

[RELATED: University of Southern California adopts institutional ‘restraint’ and ‘neutrality’ policy]

The statement notes that those officially designated as “institutional spokespeople” include the Dartmouth president, board of trustees, provost, senior vice president for communications, director of media relations, and general counsel.

”Any communication from Dartmouth’s designated spokespersons related to core mission that is conveyed to the public, the entire Dartmouth community, or its schools, is an institutional statement,” the statement reads. “To provide space for diverse viewpoints to be raised and fully considered, Dartmouth should exercise general restraint in issuing institutional statements.”

”Restraint at the institutional level protects and enhances freedom of expression because institutional endorsement for a specific position or belief may deter community members who do not share that belief from expressing their skepticism or opposition,” the university continues. “An institution committed to inquiry and open discourse should, therefore, issue institutional statements sparingly – typically when external events have a direct impact upon the relationship of the institution to its members.”

The institutional restraint policy will apply to the heads of departments and academic units and will allow for “exceptions for speaking on issues that affirm core values related to their missions or making their communities aware of resources.”

While Dartmouth leaders are allowed to issue remarks on topics, the school advises that they should note that they are doing so in an “individual capacity” and need to provide a disclaimer that they do not represent the entire Dartmouth community.

[RELATED: Michigan State issues institutional neutrality, ‘thoughtful restraint’ guidelines]

In October, the University of Michigan Board of Regents unanimously voted in favor of institutional neutrality.

”This neutrality policy elevates individual faculty voices in honoring our indispensable mission,” Michigan Regent Mark Bernstein said in a press release. “Institutional neutrality also eliminates the suppression of ideas in departments where faculty who seek promotion or retention — including lecturers — feel compelled to fall in line with an expressed institutional orthodoxy embraced by their superiors.”