Department of Ed investigates anti-Semitism at Tufts University

The Department of Education will investigate Tuft University’s handling of reported anti-Semitic incidents following a 2024 complaint filed by Campus Reform Editor in Chief Zachary Marschall.

The Department’s Office for Civil Rights informed Marschall on Friday that it will “investigate whether the University failed to respond to alleged harassment of students based on national origin (shared Jewish ancestry) in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title VI.”

Marschall had cited a Campus Reform article in his 2024 complaint that reported, “Several Jewish students who attended Monday night’s student government meeting at Tufts University said they were subject to harassment and were even spat on.”

During the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters, Marschall submitted 33 Title VI complaints to the Office for Civil Rights. Of those complaints, 15 investigations have been opened including Tufts and three resolutions have been reached at Brown University, Temple University, and Johns Hopkins University between the institutions and the Department of Education.