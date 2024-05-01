Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Dershowitz offers pro bono lawsuit against pro-Hamas protesters and 'everybody involved in hurting Jews'

'Let's sue anybody who harrassed, pushed a Jew or anyone else.'

Trending
1
Humboldt Hamas militants hijack campus, damage estimated 'in the millions'

By Adam Sabes 

2
Jewish ASU frat boys speak out after viral video shows them helping cops throw away Gaza Glampers' tents: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

By Michael Duke 

3
NO FOOD FOR YOU: Hungry Hamas-endorsed Columbia building occupiers beg administrators to feed them

By Adam Sabes 

4
SOROS FUNDED, HAMAS APPROVED: Billionaire paying students to organize anti-Israel campus protests nationwide

By Adam Sabes 

5
NORTHWESTERN SURRENDERS: University to pay off protesters to disband encampment

By Adam Sabes 

6
FLASHBACK: Smith College students vowed to ‘occupy’ a school building ‘until Smith divests,’ but their protest lasted less than two weeks

By Campus Reform Correspondent  

May 1, 2024, 11:47 am ET

Alan Dershowitz has offered to bring a pro-bono lawsuit against Students for Justice in Palestine and other organizations behind the violent anti-Semitic riots and protests that have taken over America’s college campuses.

’Let’s bring them to court,’ Dershowitz said Tuesday during an interview with Fox News, as NYPD finally entered Columbia University to apprehend students who had taken over and occupied a campus building. “Let’s sue anybody who harrassed, pushed a Jew or anyone else. Let’s take it into our own hands. It’s not enough to count on the police.”

[RELATED: LOAD ‘EM UP: NYPD enters Columbia University]


”The police can do the job of clearing out the building, but the DA is then going to drop the charges,” he continued “You can’t drop a charge if we bring a civil lawsuit. So I urge other lawyers in New York– Jews, Gentile, any lawyer– join me, pro bono, in bringing a lawsuit against everybody involved in hurting Jews.”

Share this article

More articles like this